WASHINGTON — Amtrak plans to spend $7.3 billion to replace 83 passenger trains, some of which are nearly a half-century old. The U.S. national passenger railroad says it is contracting with a unit of Siemens AG of Germany to build the trains at a U.S. factory in Sacramento, with the first trains off the assembly line to serve the Cascades route in the Pacific Northwest. This line typically runs from Vancouver, British Columbia to Eugene, Oregon.