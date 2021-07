Petar “Stewie” Stantchev is an instantly recognizable Barcelona local. As a little person, Stantchev’s skatespots are typically scaled way up compared to other skaters—a standard ledge reaches his mid-to-upper thigh—requiring more pop and making what he can do that much more impressive. When you add in the fact that he speaks four languages, is a talented artist, and has an awesome sense of humor, Stantchev is basically that dude you always want to skate with. Get to know this larger-than-life skater in the new documentary ‘Standing On The Giant’s Shoulders’, above.