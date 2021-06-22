Cancel
New AASM position statement emphasizes that sleep is a biological necessity

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new position statement from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine emphasizes that sleep is a biological necessity, and insufficient sleep and untreated sleep disorders are detrimental for health, well-being, and public safety. Published online in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, the statement notes that sleep is vital for...

Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Sleep is essential to health: an American Academy of Sleep Medicine position statement

J Clin Sleep Med. 2021 Jun 21. doi: 10.5664/jcsm.9476. Online ahead of print. Sleep is a biological necessity, and insufficient sleep and untreated sleep disorders are detrimental for health, well-being, and public safety. Healthy People 2030 includes several sleep-related objectives with the goal to improve health, productivity, well-being, quality of life, and safety by helping people get enough sleep. In addition to adequate sleep duration, healthy sleep requires good quality, appropriate timing, regularity, and the absence of sleep disorders. It is the position of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) that sleep is essential to health. There is a significant need for greater emphasis on sleep health in education, clinical practice, inpatient and long-term care, public health promotion, and the workplace. More sleep and circadian research is needed to further elucidate the importance of sleep for public health and the contributions of insufficient sleep to health disparities.
HealthEurekAlert

The Obesity Society issues new position statement:

SILVER SPRING, Md.--Vaccines such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are designed to prevent severe Coronavirus-19 Disease (COVID-19) due to acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and are highly efficacious. The efficacy is not different in people with and without obesity except for AstraZeneca which is not known, according to a new position statement from The Obesity Society (TOS), the leading scientific membership organization advancing the science-based understanding of the causes, consequences, prevention and treatment of obesity.
FitnessNews-Medical.net

Insight into the impact of physical activity on sleep

Thought LeadersProfessor Emmanuel StamatakisProfessor, Physical Activity and Population HealthUniversity of Sydney. In this interview, News-Medical speaks to Professor Emmanuel Stamatakis about the health problems linked to poor sleep and how this may be counteracted by high levels of physical activity. Please could you introduce yourself and tell us what inspired...
HealthEurekAlert

New solution for sleep apnoea

In an Australian world-first, researchers have successfully repurposed two existing medications to reduce the severity of sleep apnoea in people by at least 30 per cent. Affecting millions around the world, sleep apnoea is a condition where the upper airway from the back of the nose to the throat closes repetitively during sleep, restricting oxygen intake and causing people to wake as often as 100 times or more per hour.
Healthsantaclaritamagazine.com

Holistic/Biological Dentistry

Here at Promenade Dentistry it is our constant and ever present goal to not only improve our quality of work and service we provide to our patients, but also look to see how we can improve and grow as dentists and oral/heal advocates. With the help of most current scientific research we have decided to take a much more Holistic/ Biological approach to dentistry.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Psychological Problems Common in IBS, May Worsen Prognosis

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Individuals with inflammatory bowel syndrome (IBS) often have comorbid psychological problems, which may influence symptom severity, new research confirms. IBS is a common functional gastrointestinal disorder affecting between 5% and 10% of the world's population, note Dr. Alexander Ford with Leeds Gastroenterology Unit at St....
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Behavioral, Biological Links Studied in Eating Disorders

WEDNESDAY, July 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Body mass index seems to modulate prediction error and food intake control circuitry in the brain in individuals with eating disorders, according to a study published online June 30 in JAMA Psychiatry. Guido K.W. Frank, M.D., from the University of California at San...
Pharmaceuticalscbs19news

Emphasizing importance of vaccination

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Doctors at the University of Virginia Health System are emphasizing the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine as the Delta variant spreads across the United States. The hospital is still seeing COVID patients, but there are currently fewer than 10 people hospitalized with the virus...
Mental HealthNews-Medical.net

Adults with ADHD at higher risk of many physical conditions, finds study

Adults with ADHD are at higher risk of a wide range of physical conditions, including nervous system, respiratory, musculoskeletal, and metabolic diseases, according to a large register-based study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden published in The Lancet Psychiatry. Identifying co-occurring physical diseases may have important implications for treating adults with...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

This Symptom Could Predict a Stroke 10 Years Before It Happens, Study Says

For many people, monitoring your health usually comes out of a concern for a major heart issue. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), someone in the U.S. has a stroke every 40 seconds—with many going undetected. Fortunately, being aware of certain risk factors can make it easier to address any issues before any medical emergencies arise. And according to a new study, there's one symptom that could predict a stroke 10 years before it even happens. Read on to see which warning sign you should be on the lookout for.
KidsEurekAlert

Study finds toddlers with ASD do not differ in progress made in comparison of two treatment types

Washington, DC, July 8, 2021 - A study in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (JAACAP), published by Elsevier, reports that the type of one-on-one treatment plans delivered to toddlers, aged 12-30 months, diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) did not lead to any significantly different outcomes. Neither the type of evidence-based intervention provided, nor the number of hours of therapy were shown to have an impact.
TechnologyNews-Medical.net

Flinders University sleep experts test new mattress sensor

Flinders University sleep experts are becoming embedded in a new trial to help people with their individual sleep disorders - via tests on a new mattress sensor. The sleep disorder diagnosis and monitoring trial will be conducted using invisible sensor technology, REMi – developed by RMIT University for Melbourne-based R&D company Sleeptite – to investigate its capability as a validation tool for sleep disorders.
Mental Healthusf.edu

Drama llama or sleep deprived? New study uncovers how consistent sleep loss impacts mental and physical well-being

All it takes is three consecutive nights of sleep loss to cause your mental and physical well-being to greatly deteriorate. A new study published in “Annals of Behavioral Medicine” looked at the consequences of sleeping fewer than six hours for eight consecutive nights – the minimum duration of sleep that experts say is necessary to support optimal health in average adults.
New York City, NYPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Do At-Home Gut Health Tests Really Work?

One of the fastest-growing fields of interest among health professionals and consumers is gut health. We're hearing more and more every day about how our guts could be affecting our weight, mood and heart health. So it's little wonder that at-home gut health tests are flooding the market. But do...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Adult ADHD linked to numerous physical conditions

Adults with ADHD are at higher risk of a wide range of physical conditions, including nervous system, respiratory, musculoskeletal, and metabolic diseases, according to a large register-based study from Karolinska Institutet published in The Lancet Psychiatry. "Identifying co-occurring physical diseases may have important implications for treating adults with ADHD and...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This in the Morning, It May Be an Early Sign of Parkinson's

This subtle symptom is easy to overlook—but it could be pointing toward a problem. Parkinson's disease (PD) is a lifelong, progressive disorder that can cause difficulty walking, balancing, and completing other fine motor tasks. It occurs when nerve cells in the brain that produce dopamine—a chemical that influences movement—die or become otherwise ineffective. Today, nearly one million Americans and over 10 million people worldwide suffer from PD, and that number is expected to rise in the coming decades.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

