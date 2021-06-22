Cancel
Actress Whose Name You Don’t Know: Katharine Isabelle

TVOvermind
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne might think that Katherine Isabelle would be a little easier to remember by name considering all she’s done, but when tallying up the work she’s accomplished, of which there’s plenty, one also has to realize that for all the drama she’s participated in, there’s a lot of horror credits on her bill as well. There’s nothing negative to say about this, but sadly, horror movies and shows don’t always grant an immediate and equal level of fame around Hollywood unless one is fortunate enough. For one reason or another, horror doesn’t always get looked at in the same manner when it comes to times for awards and accolades, and this is what Katherine has done a lot of in her time as she’s been part of the Gingersnaps movies and other such noted projects such as Freddy vs. Jason and See No Evil 2. Calling her a scream queen might be a stretch even with her reputation, but she’s definitely been seen as one of those that have found the necessity to strip down and bare it all in a horror movie in the past, for which a lot of adolescents were likely grateful. To be fair though her acting hasn’t been horrible and she has been on point for a good part of her career, but again, horror just doesn’t always guarantee instant and overwhelming fame.

