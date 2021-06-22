Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Cuba says three-shot Abdala vaccine 92.28% effective against coronavirus

By Marc Frank
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAVANA (June 22): Cuba said on Monday its three-shot Abdala vaccine against the coronavirus had proved 92.28% effective in last-stage clinical trials. The announcement came just days after the government said another homegrown vaccine, Soberana II, had proved 62% effective.

#Coronavirus Vaccine#Clinical Trials
