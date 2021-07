Despite the fact that almost every player on the Memphis Grizzlies‘ roster drastically improved from 2020 to 2021, there are a couple of guys who regressed. The first was Brandon Clarke, who had a huge rookie year and looked like he was going to shape up into a sophomore sensation. He averaged over 12 points and 6 rebounds per game, doing it while shooting 61.8% from the field. In year two, those numbers would all drop, with his field goal percentage plummeting over 10%.