NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Bloomberg reporter Henry Goldman about the vote counting fiasco that has raised doubts about New York City's mayoral race. New York City's mayoral primary race is tight. A new preliminary tally shows frontrunner Eric Adams with a slight lead. The latest results were posted after the Board of Elections had to withdraw its initial report Tuesday after they made an error. But there remains a lot of confusion over the city's new ranked-choice voting system and a lot of questions about the city's Board of Elections. Bloomberg reporter Henry Goldman joins us now to talk about all this. Thanks for being here.