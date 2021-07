Berlin Cameron recently partnered with Kantar, The Female Quotient, and Romper to poll 1,000 male and female caretakers to find out whether they find themselves diving into more activism, after the last 15 months of political, social, and world health unrest. The good news is: Parents and caretakers are more involved than ever, with one third of parents considering themselves activists and one in four reporting that they’re more active in that area than the year prior. And they’re passionate about activism to create a better world for their children, with 70% calling it the reason they get involved.