Makeover Mondays: Dr. Holden talks about Core to Floor Body Sculpting

The latest from the tireless cosmic-country troubadour Matthew “Doc” Dunn is a collaborative project with Toronto-based psych-pop outfit Mr. Joy. The resulting effort, Dr. Joy, sees release in September but its first taste, “Signed, the Body Electric,” is primed for a steamy and cerebral summer sprawl. Built around samples, drum machines, and Dunn’s deep fried electric guitar, the track blasts off into kosmische heights, where it momentarily floats about a vibraphone-bedded daydream, before dropping back out into the motorik muck. | c depasquale.