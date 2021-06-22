Leslye Headland Explains How She Staffed Star Wars: The Acolyte’s Writers Room

The Star Wars galaxy is branching out in some interesting ways in the coming years, including with Star Wars: The Acolyte. The live-action series will be set in the final days of the High Republic era of canon, and has been confirmed to be showrun by Russian Doll and Sleeping With Other People's Leslye Headland. After being confirmed during last year's Disney Investor's Day, details surrounding The Acolyte are beginning to come to light — including when it could begin filming. A new report from Discussing Film suggests that the series plans to begin production in February of 2022 in London, with the goal of using "The Volume" technology that has been popularized by The Mandalorian and Marvel Cinematic Universe entries. The report also suggests that casting has already begun for the series, with Lucasfilm searching for a young woman of color for the lead role.