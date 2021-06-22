Cancel
Leslye Headland Explains How She Staffed Star Wars: The Acolyte's Writers Room

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeslye Headland Explains How She Staffed Star Wars: The Acolyte’s Writers Room. Lucasfilm is rolling out a ton of new Star Wars content over the next few years. But one of the most intriguing projects in the works is The Acolyte, a new series from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland. Naturally, getting involved with a franchise this big comes with its own formidable set of expectations. But when it came to assembling her team of writers, Headland opted for a strategy that might cause several longtime fans to raise an eyebrow.

