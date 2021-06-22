Flash Flood Warning issued for Gallia, Jackson, Meigs, Vinton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 21:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Gallia; Jackson; Meigs; Vinton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL GALLIA, NORTHEASTERN JACKSON, NORTHWESTERN MEIGS AND SOUTHEASTERN VINTON COUNTIES At 914 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wellston, Coalton, Wilkesville, Radcliffe and Salem Center. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED