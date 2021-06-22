Flood Advisory issued for Limestone by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 19:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Limestone The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Central Limestone County in central Texas * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 811 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mexia, Groesbeck and Fort Parker State Park. Radar estimated rainfall totals of 1.5 to 2.5 inches have occurred in this area.