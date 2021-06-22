Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 21:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sullivan The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Sullivan County in central New York * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 911 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Haven, or 8 miles northwest of Middletown, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Monticello, South Fallsburg, Wurtsboro, Woodridge, Bloomingburg, Haven, Phillipsport, Kiamesha, Rock Hill and Highview. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov