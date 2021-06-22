Severe Weather Statement issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 21:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Orange A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL ORANGE COUNTY At 912 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Haven to Howells to near Middletown to 6 miles north of Vernon Valley to near Unionville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. These severe storms will be near Middletown and Howells around 915 PM EDT. Goshen and Chester around 930 PM EDT. Montgomery around 935 PM EDT. Walden around 940 PM EDT. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH