Las Vegas, NV

Star-studded owners help bring National Lacrosse League team to Las Vegas

By Case Keefer
Las Vegas Sun
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the fastest growing sports cities in the world has added a new major-league professional team partly via a trio of famous athletes. Las Vegas will be home to the 15th franchise of the National Lacrosse League starting in late 2022, a star-studded ownership group announced in a news conference Monday afternoon at Mandalay Bay’s Michelob Ultra Arena where the team will play. Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai heads the group, which also includes hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, Nets coach Steve Nash and two-time golf major winner Dustin Johnson.

lasvegassun.com
