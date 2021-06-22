16 arrested in anti-human-trafficking operation in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department, with the assistance of local, state and federal partners, reports arresting 16 people in connection with an anti-human-trafficking initiative. The WPD said “Operation Archangel,” sponsored by Homeland Security Investigations, “is s a combined effort utilizing resources from WPD, The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the Hutchinson Police Department (HPD), the Kansas Attorney General’s office, The Department for Children and Families and ICTSOS.”www.kwch.com