25 Pastel Nail Ideas to Show Your Manicurist ASAP

This time last year, I was standing in my bathroom with a towel around my neck, covered in red hair dye (RIP towel), and staring in the mirror, horrified at what I had tried to do to my hair at home. But can you blame me? The future of hair salons was murky, and I really wanted to change up my hair color asap (priorities, right?). Thankfully, I learned my lesson from that DIY dye job, and I’m now safely leaving my hair color in the hands of a trained professional—and, apparently, so is everyone else. Because over the last few months, a new hair color trend has suddenly burst forth from the salon scene, and unlike everything that was 2020, this one is incredibly cool and fun: blue-black hair.