The World Bank Group has made important progress on a number of fronts over the last week. Today, I’ll be announcing some important developments on COVID-19 vaccines for developing countries. Last week, we released our new Climate Change Action Plan, and I’ll discuss those climate actions at the International Conference on Climate in Venice on July 11. We’ve had a series of breakthroughs on Sudan, culminating with the World Bank Board’s approval, on Monday, of the HIPC Decision Point, which continues the path I started last year to achieve currency unification and 90% debt reduction. We’re completing our fiscal year today with a record expansion of financing, including a substantial COVID response and record climate spending.