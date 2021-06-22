Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Love is the strongest medicine [PODCAST]

By The Podcast by KevinMD
KevinMD.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We know this is true in our hearts and minds, but we also know it to be true in documentable terms. Studies have proven that strong, empathic engagement between doctors and their patients increases patients’ willingness to report symptoms and concerns. That in turn improves diagnostic accuracy. Empathy increases patient engagement and compliance. Some studies suggest it even improves survival rates. Connection is a powerful intangible—like family, or love, or hope. So how can a doctor bring connection into the room in the small, often intense increments of time we have with our patients? Often, it’s through surprising secret tools—things like laughter, empathy, and music.

www.kevinmd.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Eisenberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicine#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Science
News Break
Music
Related
HealthKevinMD.com

How to keep your optimism in medicine [PODCAST]

“Interviewing for medical schools was intense, excruciating, and terrifying. Despite the difficult questions, there are three that stand out to me. The first was to differentiate sympathy from empathy, where I spent 30 minutes defending my answer to be met with complete silence. He could have asked me anything, yet he sat in silence for almost my entire interview and asked me to explain emotional differences between two incredibly similar words. Or are they? I have been left to contemplate this repeatedly, and I have come to realize my first medical school lesson happened before I was even in training. That day, he taught me to see how we as physicians need to examine emotions, become aware of our capacity to both feel and heal, understand our patients, share their struggles and triumphs even if we haven’t walked in their diagnoses, and take the time—even if it is painful and met with silence—to realize the gravity of our position is not only responsibility for people’s lives but to be emotionally available.”
HealthKevinMD.com

Attention mid-career physicians: Let’s find our ikigai [PODCAST]

“Mid-career colleagues: it’s time to go back to the future. Time to learn again. Time to build professional and social networks at work. Take a lunch break. Bring home a few fewer RVUs. I recently started a monthly journal club for our small section of gastroenterologists as a way to...
HealthKevinMD.com

Meet the physician who educates patients with cartoons [PODCAST]

Listen to psychiatrist Emily Watters’ work with the homeless population and how she got her start writing cartoons, educating patients using out-of-the-box communication strategies. Emily Watters is a psychiatrist and can be reached at The Cartoon Shrink. She shares her story and discusses her KevinMD articles, “Blood clots and the...
Theater & DanceKevinMD.com

COVID vaccines’ tragic dance [PODCAST]

“As a species, we have been an abject failure in dealing with a worldwide crisis. We politicize things for money, political reasons and some kind of weird power, even when it kills us in the process. We already have a World Health Organization (WHO). Would it be so difficult to staff it with the best scientists from every country, without any political pressure and follow their recommendation worldwide, without local bureaucratic interference? The first vaccine approved by the WHO — no prizes for guessing — mRNA Pfizer.
HealthKevinMD.com

Bloated notes are a huge problem and a time suck [PODCAST]

“From a charting standpoint, the sins of commission easily outnumber the sins of omission. Our group’s progress note template begins with a summary that eventually becomes the narrative for the discharge summary. Most of the time, most of the important stuff is in there. It’s just obscured by what data scientists technically describe as ‘oodles’ of no-longer-relevant details. Like a package of cheap ramen, the single cube of chicken meat is in there. Your job is to find it.
WorldKevinMD.com

COVID in Pakistan: a physician’s story [PODCAST]

“The right choice of words, at the right time, can lift a person out of despair and literally save a person’s life, while an ill-chosen word, or worse, a purposely harsh one, can scar a person. The entire field of narrative medicine is formed around the principle of reviving empathy in doctors towards patients and their colleagues so that we keep the inner human alive in us as we treat the obstacles we are faced with daily.
Women's HealthKevinMD.com

Let’s talk about vanishing twin syndrome [PODCAST]

“For the folks who are either physicians or becoming care providers, I hope you choose to familiarize yourself with this odd yet common form of loss. I encourage you to respect a woman’s right to decide at what point and to what degree her fetus and its life or loss has meaning to both her regardless of your views.
Weight LossADDitude

“Weight-Loss Secrets for ADHD Adults” [podcast episode #66]

Listen to “Weight-Loss Secrets for ADHD Adults” with John Fleming Ph.D. Click the play button below to listen in your browser. Mobile users can open this episode in: Apple Podcasts; Google Podcasts; Stitcher; Spotify; iHeartRADIO. *Slides not available for this episode. Have you been unsuccessful at losing weight? John Fleming...
Mental HealthADDitude

“ADHD Diagnosis and Treatment Mistakes” [podcast episode #114]

Listen to “ADHD Diagnosis and Treatment Mistakes” with William Dodson, M.D. Click the play button below to listen in your browser. Mobile users can open this episode in: Apple Podcasts; Google Podcasts; Stitcher; Spotify; iHeartRADIO. *Slides not available for this episode. Add ADDitude’s ADHD Experts Podcast to your podcasts app:...
KidsADDitude

“How to Talk About ADHD with Your Child” [podcast episode #108]

Listen to “How to Talk About ADHD with Your Child” with Ned Hallowell, M.D. Click the play button below to listen in your browser. Mobile users can open this episode in: Apple Podasts; Google Podcasts; Stitcher; Spotify; iHeartRADIO. Ned Hallowell, M.D., brings ADHD into the light of day. Learn how...
ScienceADDitude

“How Brain Imaging Changes Everything” [podcast episode #68]

Listen to “How Brain Imaging Changes Everything” with Daniel G. Amen, M.D. Click the play button below to listen in your browser. Mobile users can open this episode in: Apple Podasts; Google Podcasts; Stitcher; Spotify; iHeartRADIO. *Slides not available for this episode. Dr. Daniel G. Amen, founder of Amen Clinics,...
Mental HealthADDitude

“Worries About OCD” [podcast episode #102]

Listen to “Worries About OCD” with Roberto Olivardia, Ph.D. Click the play button below to listen in your browser. Mobile users can open this episode in: Apple Podasts; Google Podcasts; Stitcher; Spotify; iHeartRADIO. Roberto Olivardia, Ph.D., provides an in-depth look at obsessive-compulsive disorder—what is OCD, how is it different from...
Healthspring.org.uk

The Facial Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

As many as one-in-eight people could be low in vitamin B12. Facial twitches and pain in the face can both be signs of vitamin B12 deficiency, studies suggests. The reason is that the body uses vitamin B12 to make red blood cells and to keep the nervous system healthy. B12...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Cherries, Say Dietitians

Cherries are a summer staple, whether you're eating them straight off the stem, using them to garnish your favorite cocktail, or baking them into a sweet treat. However, these tasty seasonal fruits can do a whole lot more than simply satisfy your sweet tooth. According to registered dietitians, there's a surprising benefit of eating these delicious fruits that even the most seasoned cherry connoisseurs may not know about.
Nutritioneasyhealthoptions.com

Superfoods for blood sugar, blood pressure, inflammation and more

Superfoods are a convenient way to supersize your health. Most superfoods are super because they’re high in antioxidants. An easy way to know how much antioxidant value a food has is to check its ORAC score. The ORAC score (Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity) is a method developed by scientists at...
Mental HealthADDitude

“Signs of Anxiety” [podcast episode #89]

Listen to “Signs of Anxiety” with Thomas Brown, M.D. Click the play button below to listen in your browser. Mobile users can open this episode in: Apple Podasts; Google Podcasts; Stitcher; Spotify; iHeartRADIO. Adults and children with ADHD are more likely to develop an anxiety disorder than their peers. Thomas...

Comments / 0

Community Policy