14 Prime Day impulse buys you definitely won't regret (promise)

Discreet and discrete, jam and jelly, Yosemite and Yellowstone. There are some things that seem like they’ll eternally get confused for one another. In the woodworking world, two pieces of machinery that can cause confusion are jointers and planers. Since this equipment can be expensive, it’s worth knowing which is which. But, if you’re trying to choose between the two, the bad news is that these two expensive woodworking tools are often used in conjunction with each other. If you have a planer, you’ll probably want a jointer. The same goes for the other way. But it’s worth first running down the basics of what these machines do.