HANOVER, N.H. – Dartmouth men’s and women’s swimming and diving head coach Jesse Moore has completed his staff with the hiring of Daniel Graber. “I’m so excited to welcome Daniel to Dartmouth,” Moore said. “Daniel’s experience as an elite student-athlete earning All-American honors while majoring in engineering will make him a phenomenal example of both academic and athletic excellence for our student-athletes. He was mentored as a coach over the past year by Sergio Lopez, one of the best coaches in the world, and will have so much coaching knowledge and swimming experience to offer our Dartmouth swimmers and divers!”