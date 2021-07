I am a bit astonished to read about the emergency doctors and the orthopedic doctors being surprised by the broken promises and or lack of payment for services rendered by LRGH Healthcare and the reaction by Concord Hospital. LRGH Healthcare had problems paying its debt for quite a while prior to the sale. We all read about the debt that existed within the organization. Given that LRGH Healthcare made no secret about what the inevitable outcome would be with the situation. Creditors and contracted providers should have taken steps to prepare for the bankruptcy.