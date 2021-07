TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning are off to a strong start against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. They built a 2-1 lead for Andrei Vasilevskiy on goals by Erik Cernak and Yanni Gourde. Vasilevskiy is a favorite to win the Vezina Trophy for the second time in three years. He has 13 saves through two periods. He lost a bid for a fifth shutout this postseason when Ben Chiarot scored his first career playoff goal for the Canadiens on a shot that deflected off Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev eventually made it through Vasilevskiy at 17:40 of the second.