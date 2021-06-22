Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The Tower Fan That Drops Any Room Temperature in Minutes Is Just $62 on Amazon

By Amy Schulman
People
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Aside from TVs and other big-ticket electronics, some of the best deals to snag during Amazon Prime Day are typically on home products, like robot vacuum cleaners and customer-loved sheets. If it's cooling products you're after this year, don't sleep on the top-rated Homech Oscillating Tower Fan, which is just $62 on Amazon right now.

people.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#The Room#Orig#Amazon Com#Ac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Amazon
Related
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

Dread Wearing Bathing Suits? This ‘Miracle’ One-Piece Is a Dream for Hourglass Shapes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We love the beach. We love the sun. We love the sound of the waves. We love the warm, white sand. We love sitting back with a lighthearted book or taking a nap under the shade of an umbrella. The one thing we don’t love quite as much? Swimsuits. We want to be wearing a swimsuit for all of the above activities, but the problem is, we’re usually too busy being worried about how we look in our swimwear to even enjoy them properly!
ShoppingDigital Trends

Prime Day is over, but Walmart just added more items to its Deals for Days sale

Prime Day deals might be over at Amazon but the Walmart Prime Day deals are still in full swing for another day. That’s thanks to the popular retailer using its Walmart Deals for Days sale to wrap around Prime Day, meaning it lasts for a whole extra 24 hours than Amazon’s offerings and it keeps being topped up with new bargains. If you’re still keen to grab some great deals (and why wouldn’t you be?), there are some great offers to snag courtesy of Walmart offering a better sales event than Amazon. It’s a good idea to check out the full collection of cheap offers by hitting the button below.
ShoppingGear Patrol

It’s Hot as Hell and this Best-Selling Inflatable Pool Is 50% off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. You've probably noticed by now that, in most of America, it is extremely hot. We're seeing record high temperatures across the Pacific Northwest and similarly hot numbers across the rest of the country. These oppressive temperatures leave us starved for a cooldown in whatever form it might take — an ice bath, sitting in front of a fan or hanging out by a pool. Lots of people aren't able to have a permanent pool, so the next best thing might be one of the inflatable kind.
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this $23 gadget that should be in every kitchen

Every so often, you come across a gadget on Amazon that catches your eye immediately. And once you finally get your hands on it, you wonder how you ever lived without it. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot, or it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about — especially while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. Such is the case with the Sinceller Electric Jar Opener, which instantly became a must-have device in my kitchen the moment it first arrived at my home. This awesome gadget...
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Amazon apologises to fishmonger for demand to drop ‘Prime Day’

Amazon has apologised to a fishmonger for demanding he stop using the term “Prime Day”.Lawyers acting for the online retail giant contacted Robin Moxon, who runs four stores in London, over his advertisements for top quality fresh fish.They claimed that shoppers could mistake references on his website to “Prime Day Boat Fish” for the US-based firm’s two-day event offering deals to its members.Mr Moxon had to explain that the term had been used by fish sellers long before Amazon was founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 - and accused the firm of being “heavy handed and offensive”.“I basically said to...
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

I never want to cook again without this great gadget – and it’s only $35 at Amazon

I recently told BGR Deals readers about an awesome must-have kitchen gadget called the ThermoPro Long-Range Bluetooth Meat Thermometer, and they swarmed Amazon to get it. This brilliant gadget helps you cook steak, burgers, chicken, fish, and just about anything else perfectly each and every time. What’s more, it retails for $40 but it’s on sale right now for just $31.99, so it’s the perfect time to get one! Truth be told, I might never grill steak again without this awesome device. Seriously, it’s a total game-changer. Of course, it’s also not the only nifty kitchen gadget in my arsenal, and...
Home & Gardenthemanual.com

6 Ways to Cool Down Your Home Without Air Conditioning

Looking to beat the heat this summer without using an air conditioner? Well, then lucky for you because we’ve made a roundup of some fantastic cooling options designed to be as easy on the environment as they will be on your electric bill. From hacks for purifying the air around...
Electronicsloudersound.com

We’ve found AirPods Pro even cheaper than Amazon ahead of Prime Day

Prime Day might still be over a week away (21 and 22 June, in fact), but the price slashing is already well underway. But you can forget Amazon for the time being as one of our favourite pre-Prime Day deals is happening elsewhere. Laptops Direct has knocked 70 quid off the original price of Apple AirPods Pro, dropping the price to just £179.
ShoppingInverse

43 weird-as-hell products under $20 on Amazon that are actually genius

As the saying goes, “One person’s weird is another person’s wonderful,” and that statement is pretty true. What seems strange as hell at first may end up being the best idea or experience you’ve ever had. For instance, take all the odd products on Amazon that you can find just by browsing the site. I’ve clicked on many of them, and sometimes — even a lot of the time — they end up being pretty cool and totally usable, too. If I may say so, a fair few are even genius, and totally budget-friendly, to boot.
ShoppingPosted by
Kiplinger

They Bought What? The Most Popular Items Sold on Amazon Prime Day

Apparently, Amazon.com's 150 million Prime members are still nesting. The most popular items sold on Amazon Prime Day, which ended its two-day run Tuesday (it was June 21-22) were Amazon signature entertainment devices. The giant online retailer reported a record number of Amazon Fire TVs from Insignia and Toshiba were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy