It took me a while to get today’s Newswire done, partially because I had to transport family members around in the morning, but partially because I had to tone down my original remarks on a story I found in today’s wire. It sort of ticked me off when I read it. I speak not only as someone who wants the Browns and their players to be treated fairly, but also as an editor who would not allow such a one-sided article to be published on this site.