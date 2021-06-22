Sunshine Skyway, Ringling Bridge to be lit rainbow for Pride month after all
Two local landmarks, the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and Ringling Causeway Bridge, will be lit in rainbow colors to celebrate LGBTQ Pride month after all. Each June, Pride month commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan that sparked an important turning point in the gay rights movement. The events of 1969 also raised national awareness of violence and persecution faced by the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community.www.bradenton.com