Many top PGA Tour players are taking a break this week, but 13 major champions will tee it up at Detroit Golf Club when the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic begins on Thursday. The 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic field is headlined by 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and also includes six-time major champion Phil Mickelson and two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson. This is the third edition of the tournament, and the course has yielded low scores, with DeChambeau going 23-under last year and Nate Lashley 25-under to win the inaugural event. William Hill Sportsbook lists DeChambeau as the 15-2 favorite in its latest 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds.