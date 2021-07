I respectfully ask James Edwards to stop calling Democrats socialists and communists (referring to a letter in The Tribune-Democrat on June 23). It is simply not true, and such sweeping generalizations indicate political motives, not honest intellectual discourse. He has beaten this drum often, and perhaps his former association with the paper has afforded him license to broadcast misinformation which is not worthy of responsible journalism. It is not about governance, but only about obtaining power, retaining power and amassing wealth for certain people.