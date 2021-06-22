Make Music Day celebrated in Black Hills

It’s designed as a worldwide day to celebrate music and that’s just what was happening Monday here in the Black Hills. It’s called Make Music Day and it’s put together here by the Rapid City Arts Council and the Allied Arts Fund. This is taking place in 1,000 cities in 120 countries and more than 100 cities here in the United States. Both amateur and professional musicians were on stage through the day at the Dahl Arts Center. For the musicians, there’s nothing quite like performing.