Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambria County, PA

Supervisors set Keystone Opportunity Zone at Cambria County Airport to stimulate economy

By Russ O'Reilly roreilly@tribdem.com
Posted by 
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 18 days ago

To incentivize economic development in the county, the Richland Township supervisors took a step toward designating the area around Cambria County’s airport as a zone where new businesses would not be taxed for 10 years.

On Monday, the supervisors unanimously became the second of three taxing entities that must agree in order for the airport parcel to qualify for the state’s Keystone Opportunity Zone program.

The Richland School District has already given approval, and the Cambria County Commissioners are expected to follow.

Once all agencies are in agreement, the 100 acres around the airport would qualify for the Keystone Opportunity Zone program, which waives state and local taxes on economic activity.

As of 2017, the program’s applicants have created 7,278 jobs and invested $2.6 billion in private capital into those zones, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s website shows.

Richland Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Heffelfinger Jr. said no matter what type of business may decide to move in near the airport, the supervisors’ main concern is jobs.

“We’d like people to come to Richland and have good-paying jobs,” he said.

Larry Nulton, who runs the fixed base operator at the airport, has advocated for the supervisors to apply for the Keystone Opportunity Expansion Zone program.

“This is to entice businesses to come for economic development in Cambria County,” Nulton said. “Once we have this opportunity we can market it that way.”

Heffelfinger said once the supervisors, school district and county commissioners submit an application, the state would make a decision to accept or reject it by the end of the year.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Tribune-Democrat

The Tribune-Democrat

Johnstown, PA
3K+
Followers
270
Post
829K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Tribune-Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cambria County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Economy, PA
Cambria County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keystone Opportunity Zone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
POTUSNBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by former President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Haiti requests U.S., U.N. forces after president's assassination

BOGOTA/PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 9 (Reuters) - Haiti has requested U.S. and U.N. security forces to help it protect key infrastructure like the airport and ports after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by foreign mercenaries, a government minister said on Friday. The assassination of Moise by a squad of gunmen in...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
CNN

What Pfizer's plan for a third coronavirus vaccine dose means for you

(CNN) — Even though the biopharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced that it might be time to consider giving a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine to people, many doctors and public health officials argue that it's more beneficial to get shots into the arms of the unvaccinated right now than to boost those who are already fully vaccinated.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
Posted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy