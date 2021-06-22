3 Oklahoma City Thunder players who won’t be back next season
Here are three players that will not return to the Oklahoma City Thunder next season. While the 2021 NBA Playoffs have now entered the conference finals, all eyes will be on the draft lottery taking place Tuesday night. With the right to select Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham on the line, all eyes will be on the Oklahoma City Thunder and all of the draft picks general manager Sam Presti has accumulated for the foreseeable future.fansided.com