A couple of days ago, we got to see the design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 as the official renders were shared online, showing off all the color options. One thing that is still a mystery is the launch date. We know that the Unpacked event happens in August, but while some rumors suggest that the launch would take place in the first week of August, a new report by 91Mobiles suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is launching in the 2nd week of August. We also got to know when the Z Fold 3 would go on sale in India.