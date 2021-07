After a heavily contested primary race, Eric Adams has won the Democratic Primary race for the Mayor of New York City. "While there are still some very small amounts of votes to be counted, the results are clear: an history, diverse, five-borough coalition led by working-class New Yorkers has led us to victory in the Democratic primary for Mayor of New York City. Now we must focus on winning in November so that we can deliver on the promise of this great city for those who are struggling, who are underserved, and those who are committed to a safe, fair, affordable future for all New Yorkers," Adams said in a statement.