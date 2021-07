We are keeping a close eye on La Niña in the Pacific and will be through the summer and into the Fall. ENSO or the El Ñino Southern Oscillation is a pattern that alternates between warmer than average and cooler than average SST's (sea surface temperatures) in the equatorial Pacific. Since the start of the year, La Niña, which is a phase when water temperatures are cooler than average, results in lower wind shear over the Atlantic Basin. This is important because it allows storms to develop without any interference from wind shear, which would otherwise tear the storms apart.