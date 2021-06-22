Best Prime Day Smart Watch Deals: Apple Watch Series 6 For $350, Plus Deals From Fossil, Samsung, And Garmin
Amazon Prime Day 2021 has arrived with the biggest sale of the summer, spanning all sorts of products. You can snag great deals on TVs, monitors, smartphones, games, and more thanks to Amazon's event, as well as on other useful devices, like smart watches. If you've been holding back on picking up a powerful wrist computer, good news: Both premium brands and budget-friendly watches are seeing solid markdowns already, with more likely to show up before the end of Prime Day on June 22.www.gamespot.com