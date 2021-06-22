Road closure planned for Yuba-Sutter Fair

A portion of Franklin Avenue will be closed this week as the Yuba-Sutter Fair is set to return, according to the Yuba City Police Department.

To allow for event activities, Franklin Avenue between Wilbur Avenue and Woodbridge Avenue will be closed for the entirety of the event.

The Yuba-Sutter Fair will be held at the fairgrounds in Yuba City starting Thursday and running through Sunday.

For more information about the planned closure, contact the Yuba City Police Department’s Traffic Education and Enforcement Unit at 822-4795.