Yuba City, CA

Road closure planned for Yuba-Sutter Fair

By Appeal Staff Report
Posted by 
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 18 days ago

A portion of Franklin Avenue will be closed this week as the Yuba-Sutter Fair is set to return, according to the Yuba City Police Department.

To allow for event activities, Franklin Avenue between Wilbur Avenue and Woodbridge Avenue will be closed for the entirety of the event.

The Yuba-Sutter Fair will be held at the fairgrounds in Yuba City starting Thursday and running through Sunday.

For more information about the planned closure, contact the Yuba City Police Department’s Traffic Education and Enforcement Unit at 822-4795.

Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

