‘Vermillion Would Not Be The Community It Is Today Without Mayor Jack’

What has been termed the “Delta variant” of COVID-19 is of major concern to public health experts across the country. Here in Los Angeles County, it is now recommended (though not required) that people wear face masks while indoors, even if they are fully vaccinated. It should be noted that the available COVID vaccines work very well against the Delta variant. As of right now (and of course subject to change as events unfold), we have not modified the rules pertaining to our municipal facilities and events. However, we will continue to monitor County guidelines to ensure that our current practices align with them.