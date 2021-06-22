‘Vermillion Would Not Be The Community It Is Today Without Mayor Jack’
Pastor Steve Miller challenged those attending a Monday morning service of remembrance for Mayor Jack Powell to think about a special idea. “That idea is coffee,” he said. Members of the community that filled the seating in the United Church of Christ -- Congregational in Vermillion reacted with laughter – a welcome break during a somber time. They gathered to formally remember Powell, who died of cancer on April 20, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic was spreading in South Dakota.www.plaintalk.net