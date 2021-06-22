Raiders player Carl Nassib announces he’s gay in Instagram video
(NEXSTAR) – Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib announced Monday that he is gay, making him the first active NFL player in history to do so. “What’s up people,” Nassib said in an Instagram video he recorded at his home in West Chester, Pennsylvania. “I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay, I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest.”kfor.com