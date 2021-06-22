Cancel
NFL

Raiders player Carl Nassib announces he’s gay in Instagram video

By Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib announced Monday that he is gay, making him the first active NFL player in history to do so. “What’s up people,” Nassib said in an Instagram video he recorded at his home in West Chester, Pennsylvania. “I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay, I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest.”

Carl Nassib was not the most eager interview subject on Penn State’s football team. He once begged off a media scrum by claiming he had a chemistry exam, which was not strictly true, though he was known to rhapsodize more about “recrystallization as a purification mechanism” than the minutiae of Purdue’s off-tackle trap.
Carl Nassib, Linebacker and Defensive End for the Las Vegas Raiders, recently took to Instagram to announce he is gay, making him the first person on an NFL active roster to come out as gay. “Hey everyone, happy pride month,” Nassib said on Instagram. “Right now, I am sitting in...
This week, Carl Nassib, a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, came out as gay on Instagram. He’s the first active player in the NFL to be out publicly — a major milestone for men’s sports. Nassib’s announcement was quickly supported by the NFL community and his team, making it seem like his roster spot will be safe for the upcoming season. In a masculine, cutthroat league where players can be released at a moment’s notice for any reason, broad acceptance of Nassib marks a shift.
Ever since Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay, the support around the league for him has been extraordinary, especially from his teammates. If you look at the comments under his Instagram post, it’s filled with numerous teammates showing their support...
Soon after Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay, becoming the first active NFL player to do so, his teammate Derek Carr issued a strong message of support. “I often said I love my teammates. I mean it,” Carr said in June, according to Ian Rapoport....
The reaction to Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib’s recent announcement is an enormous sign of progress. Last week, Mr. Nassib released an Instagram video revealing he is gay. He became the first active NFL player to come out. “I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m...
After 14 seasons without a losing campaign, this could be the most challenging year yet for Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Mike Tomlin has never endured more losses than wins in a season. Unless he does his best coaching job this year, he might learn the feeling of finishing below .500.
The Las Vegas Raiders' defensive lineman will donate $100k to the Trevor Project. In a June 21 Instagram post, Las Vegas Raiders' defensive lineman Carl Nassib came out as gay. "I've been meaning to do this for a while now," he said from his Pennsylvania backyard, "but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest."
The NFL released a commercial on Monday showing support for the LGBTQ+ community on the heels of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib revealing he is gay. The commercial starts out saying: “Football is gay.” The clip then dives into other adjectives about the sport. “If you love this...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay last week, becoming the first active NFL player to do so in the process. Prior to Nassib, many NFL players have come out following the end of their playing career. Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Bruce Smith shared his support for Nassib this weekend and also spoke about the 90s-era teams.
Carl Nassib made NFL history this week - but his announcement is also making strides for The Trevor Project. On Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders defensive end, 28, came out as gay, making him the first active NFL player to do so. With the announcement, Nassib donated $100,000 to The Trevor Project, explaining that he feels an "immense responsibility to help in any way [he] can."
Take one look at Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib’s recent coming out (making him the first active out LGBTQ+ player in the NFL) and it’s easy to scoff at the surplus of headlines framing this as historic. Another wealthy, conventionally attractive, cisgender white gay guy coming out of the closet? *Very Miranda Priestly voice* Groundbreaking. And yet this one might be worth further examination if viewed through the prism of impact. According to a 2019 research brief conducted by The Trevor Project, LGBTQ+ youth who report having at least one accepting adult were 40 percent less likely to report a suicide attempt. As Conner Mertens told me the morning after Nassib’s coming out, “Maybe some kid is sitting around watching SportsCenter with their dad tonight and finally have a window to talk about their sexuality.” Adds the former player who became the first active LGBTQ+ college football player when he came out in 2014, “Not to mention other NFL players who won’t have to be the ‘first’ anymore.”
My best friend James reminds me every year of the day he came out to me. It was in November of 2006. It wasn’t a shock to me — we’d known each other for nearly 10 years by that point, through college and our early 20s, when all the good stuff happens — but it was, to this day, one of the most humbling and special moments of both of our lives. I was and still am so honored that he trusted me with that incredibly personal revelation, and I know he’s grateful I was there to be the first to receive it. As a result, we could finally go to gay clubs unironically and shedding the pretense that he “just wanted to see what they were like.”

