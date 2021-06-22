Duncan Hamilton qualifies for final; Dani Aragon places 8th at U.S. Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Ore. -- Duncan Hamilton will run in the final of the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. Hamilton, a Bozeman native and Montana State runner, qualified for the final by placing seventh in the semifinals on Monday at Hayward Field. Hamilton set a new personal-best time in the event, crossing the finish line in 8 minutes, 25.70 seconds. He ran in the first -- and fastest -- of two heats. Isaac Updike won the first heat in 8:21.01 to take the fastest qualifying time into the final.