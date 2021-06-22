Cancel
Madison, WI

6-22-21 wisconsin school leaders blast republican k-12 spending plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — School advocates are complaining that the Republican-authored state budget doesn’t commit enough state aid to education even though the federal government is set to pump billions in coronavirus relief aid into Wisconsin districts. The GOP-controlled budget committee gave schools $128 million more over the next two years. The state needed to spend almost $400 million more than that to secure $2.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief money. The committee last week cut property taxes levied by schools by $647 million and backfill the lost revenue with state aid. School leaders from around the state are urged the Republican-controlled Legislature on Monday to do more.

POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
Posted by
NBC News

Students don't need masks at school if they are fully vaccinated, CDC says

Fully vaccinated students do not need to wear masks in classrooms this fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. The guidance, which goes beyond mask-wearing, is aimed at kindergartners through high school seniors, and is meant "to help keep kids in classrooms, as well as participating in any sports or extracurricular activities," said Erin Sauber-Schatz, who heads the CDC's Community Interventions and Critical Populations Task Force.
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

U.S., Colombia sending officials to Haiti after assassination arrests

BOGOTA/PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 9 (Reuters) - The United States and Colombia said on Friday they will send law enforcement and intelligence officials to help Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise and arrests of their nationals by Haitian authorities. The United States will send federal law enforcement officers to Haiti...
Medical & BiotechCNN

What Pfizer's plan for a third coronavirus vaccine dose means for you

(CNN) — Even though the biopharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced that it might be time to consider giving a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine to people, many doctors and public health officials argue that it's more beneficial to get shots into the arms of the unvaccinated right now than to boost those who are already fully vaccinated.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters on Friday...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
POTUSNBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by former President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official.

