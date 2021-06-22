6-22-21 representative thiesfeldt says budget is good for wisconsin

A Republican lawmaker from Fond du Lac says a Republican authored state budget is good news for the state of Wisconsin. The Joint Finance committee last week finished its work on the next two year spending plan, paving the way for the Senate and Assembly to vote on it later this month. Republican state representative Jeremy Thiesfeldt says in addition to more than 3.3 billion in tax cuts, the plan ensures the state spends enough to guarantee $2.6 billion in federal coronavirus aid for schools. Thiesfeldt says the tax cuts are “good news for taxpayers.”