Hell's Kitchen Season 20 Episode 4 Review: Young Guns: Young Guns Going Big

Arriving for a lecture, Scott keeps coughing as he works his way through a throng of his ardent fans, during a flashback. Scott is coughing up blood. His gunshot wound is bleeding again. He locks himself in the restroom. He takes a quick trip to Boo'ya Moon. But on stage, the coughing returns and he ends up spewing pool water and then collapsing. Lisey gets a call and rushes to the hospital. The doctor tells her Scott is dying. Scott informs Lisey that the Long Boy was blocking the path to the healing waters. The wound Paul inflicted on Scott decades before finally killed him since he couldn't get healed. Lisey immediately starts bagging up everything in his office after the funeral while she debates life without him as he takes his seat by the pool in Boo'ya Moon. Lisey reflects upon all this while she waits Dooley's arrival. The miniature lighthouse flashes then shuts off as she turns around. Lisey investigates the lighthouse. Officer Beckman shows up at Lisey's house on a hunch. Amanda and Darla walk through the woods to Lisey's, armed with a hockey stick. Lisey appears missing, then pops up behind them. Lisey's plan is to pile on Dooley then to take him to Boo'ya Moon. Lisey is trying to make sense of the doubles. She asks Amanda what she remembers about Boo'ya Moon. The only thing Amanda remembers is that Scott mentioned Lisey's story. Dooley shoots the dozing Beckman. Dooley cuts the power and puts on night-vision goggles. Lisey pieces together that Dooley had met the man who shot Scott at a mental hospital. The lighthouse comes on and blinds Dooley. They struggle. The sisters unsuccessfully race to her aid. Dooley and Lisey are transported to Boo'ya Moon. Lisey purposefully attracts the Long Boy.