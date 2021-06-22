Cancel
Hell's Kitchen Season 20 Episode 4 Review: Young Guns: Young Guns Going Big

By Jasmine Blu
TV Fanatic
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's official; the Blue Team sucked so bad that Ramsay went ahead and mix-n-matched the teams. We knew it was coming, and by the end of Hell's Kitchen Season 20 Episode 4, Ramsay disrupted the gendered teams. Now it'll be harder to determine who's the weakest link, and the guys...

