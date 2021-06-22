6-22-21 fatal crash-dodge county

One person was killed in a pickup versus semi crash in Dodge County. The crash happened Monday afternoon at the intersection of state Highway 67 and Town Road MM, about 2.5 miles south of the Village of Neosho. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office a pickup truck was westbound on Town Road and failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a southbound semi-tractor trailer. The vehicles then entered the ditch area and struck a power pole with lives wires, which fell on top of both vehicles. There may have been some power outages in the area due to this. The driver and only occupant of the pickup, a 45 year old Juneau woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the semi were uninjured.