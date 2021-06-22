Cancel
Atkins was stunned, Charles cried after call from Team USA

NBC Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriel Atkins and Tina Charles will represent Team USA this summer when the U.S. Women's National Team goes for its seventh straight gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Both Washington Mystics were candid on their emotions when they received the call they were selected to the 12-person squad. "I...

