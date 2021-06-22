6-22-21 fdl bulky waste pick-up pilot program

The city of Fond du Lac is offering a free curbside buiky waste pick-up pilot program next month. The The program will be at no cost and limited to 50 residents. Residents wishing to participate in the program need to complete the Bulky Waste Lotto form through the City of Fond du Lac Website at https://www.fdl.wi.gov/engineering/bulky-waste-lotto/. Participating residents will be limited to one (1) bulky item or five (5) bags of garbage picked up at no cost. Electronics (including TV’s) or hazardous waste are not eligible for pickup. A $25 charge will apply to any Freon items. After the 50 residents have signed up the website will be closed. The 50 residents will be contacted by the Municipal Service Center Office to confirm their address and bulky item, along with the scheduling date. Residents with questions can contact the Municipal Service Center at (920) 322-3544.