The artist known as Doomed Movement recently completed a mural on a wall at the Inn at Boatworks leading down the driveway from Highway 28 to the Boatworks Mall in Tahoe City. “Floral Freestyle 1” is an abstract interpretation from the mind of The Doomed Movement. “Using no references and drawing only from imagination, this piece presents imagery of real flowers, as well as made-up elements that create wonder for the public to experience for themselves,” according to the artist.