Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Manifest: Canceled Drama Will Not Be Revived at Netflix as Efforts to Find New Home Conclude

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManifest's fate is sealed, and we wish it was better news. Per Deadline, Netflix has decided against picking up a fourth season of NBC's canceled drama. Netflix was deemed the most likely home after the first two seasons launched earlier this month and flew to the top spot on the streamer's most popular list.

www.tvfanatic.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Roxburgh
Person
Athena Karkanis
Person
Holly Taylor
Person
Luna Blaise
Person
Josh Dallas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Nbc#Drama#Fox#Nbcuniversal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Manifest movie possible after season 4 cancellation, says creator

A Manifest movie is possible following its season 4 cancellation, according to its creator. On the back of the show's axing by NBC and its subsequent failed Netflix revival, the series has been left on somewhat of a cliffhanger. However, there is still hope viewers will get all the answers...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

NBC Finally Made Cancellation And Renewal Decisions For Last Shows In Limbo. Unfortunately, It's Not Good News.

The cancel and renew part of the TV season is never the most comfortable time of the year for the myriad people involved in the industry, but this year has been a particularly storied bloodbath, with some seemingly heavy hitters saying goodbye before their time. While shows on CBS (RIP Mom, MacGyver) were cancelled relatively quickly, over at NBC the cancellation season has been elongated thanks to the network putting several series in limbo last month. Unfortunately, the outcome was likely not what any of those shows would have hoped.
TV ShowsPosted by
BGR.com

This mind-bending thriller on Netflix just rocketed to #1 on the charts

One of the most-watched shows on Netflix right is not a “Netflix” show at all. It’s actually Manifest, a just-canceled NBC drama series about passengers on a turbulent plane flight who end up landing years after their plane took off — only to find that the world has seemed to fast-forward, presuming them all dead and gone for years. It’s a trippy, mind-bending premise for a show that also represents the kind of creative risk that the legacy networks such as NBC don’t experiment with often enough. And right on cue, following Netflix now streaming two of the show’s three seasons,...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

SWAT season 5 premiere spoilers: Shemar Moore, cast filming in Mexico

When SWAT season 5 premieres on CBS this fall, be prepared for something that looks and feels a little bit different!. According to a new report from TVLine, Shemar Moore and some other cast members are going to be filming parts of the first two episodes on location in Mexico. It will allow them to create something that looks and feels different from anything the show has done before, and it will also pay tribute to some classic cinema.
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

Everyone’s binge-watching this raunchy new Netflix comedy right now

For anyone in the US who’s been going through Schitt’s Creek withdrawals and could use a hilarious new comedy from our neighbor to the north, especially as an antidote of sorts to the pandemic and all kinds of other negative news in the world right now, rejoice — Netflix has you covered, in the form of a raunchy sitcom from Catherine Reitman. Season 5 of her show Workin’ Moms just got added to Netflix in the US a few days ago, and already it’s one of the most-watched Netflix shows, having rocketed up the streamer’s ranks of what’s popular across the...
TV SeriesHello Magazine

30 cancelled Netflix shows that need to be brought back

It's never fun for fans when the decision is made to pull the plug on a beloved TV show, and although Netflix regularly delivers with its amazing content, we wouldn't be surprised if almost everyone who uses it has had their favourite show cancelled at some point or another. From period dramas to underappreciated animations, here are the shows Netflix should absolutely bring back…
TV & VideosPopculture

'Manifest' Movie Pitched After Revival Talks Fall Flat

Manifest creator Jeff Rake hast plans to end the recently canceled series on its fans' terms. After the show got the ax at NBC last month, Rake told Entertainment Weekly he's already making plans for a potential feature-length movie to wrap up the story of Montego Air Flight 828. There hasn't been a buyer yet, but Rake is remaining optimistic, especially with the success Manifest has seen after dropping on Netflix shortly before its cancellation.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Just Cancelled 4 Of Its Original Shows At Once

Though it used to be known as the place where cancelled shows could go for another chance, Netflix these days has a reputation for mercilessly cancelling its own shows before their natural lifespan is up. And that’s not something that’s going to change anytime soon: the streaming giant has just cancelled another four series at once. This time, the platform has decided to clear out much of its recent sitcom programming.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Manifest’ Officially Canceled After Netflix & Others Pass on Save

Despite the departure from NBC, Manifest was hoping to land at Netflix to continue its story; unfortunately, the streamer has opted not to pick up the supernatural series for a fourth season. According to Deadline, lengthy conversations and deliberations between the recently canceled NBC show and Netflix stretched into this...
TV SeriesNewsweek

All the Ways 'Manifest' Could Return After Cancelation

Manifest was canceled by NBC earlier in June, and the future of the show looks very bleak. Its creators Warner Bros TV tried to get the show to be picked up by Netflix but it passed on the mystery drama. The series' showrunner Jeff Rake, however, has reassured fans that...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Manifest creator pitching a movie ending, admits it's "confusing" that it remains No. 1 on Netflix

Jeff Rake had always planned for a six-season run for Manifest. But with Netflix opting not to pick up a third season following NBC's cancelation, "I'm reading the writing on the wall that we may not find a home for three more seasons of the show, so I moved to plan B: Some platform would bankroll a feature or a movie finale, like we saw with Timeless, Firefly, and Deadwood," he tells EW. "I just need a modest budget to tell the story. I am personally sketching out how to consolidate the back half of the series into a much more streamlined, cut-to-the-chase two-hour finale that would distill all of the hanging chads of the series. That's where my head is at. There is a huge appetite for people wanting to know what's that end of the story, what happened to the passengers, what ultimately happened to that airplane." Rake points out that Netflix turned down reviving Manifest "10 long days ago. Since then we remain at the top of Netflix's watch list. So I've encouraged Warner Bros. and my agents to continue conversations with Netflix, and anyone else for that matter, another platform who may be interested in stepping up. There's a lot of questions over whether Hulu would want to take over since season 3 of the show lives on Hulu… which is so confusing and complicated for the new fans to comprehend. Like, how challenging it is to be a consumer out there, to binge the first two seasons on Netflix ... and think they've seen everything that there is to see? A lot of them didn't even realize that there's a third season sitting over on Hulu. It's so crazy and convoluted. Fans are also hearing the show is incomplete and remains incomplete. I take that as a positive sign." Rake also agrees that it's confusing that Manifest continues to thrive as the No. 1 show on Netflix, even today. "How strange for a show to seemingly be at the end of its rope and then suddenly it's the No. 1 series on Netflix for, I think it's 20 days in a row," he says. "I was well on my way through the stages of grief to process the premature ending of the story. Now I am basking in the rebirth of the show."
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

Good Girls Canceled After Talks With Netflix Failed

Good girls has ended his run at NBC. While talks with Netflix were ongoing, The Hollywood Reporter notes that those plans have now “imploded.”. The fan-favorite series ran for four seasons and found a bit of a cult following. Unfortunately, it never found a huge audience in its ratings, which led to it ending up on the chopping block. Sources close to the situation note that NBC wanted to bring the show back for a fifth and final season, but “couldn’t come to a financial deal.” good girls Get on.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Canceled Manifest could get an ending as a movie

Manifest is the latest TV series to get canceled without enough time for the folks behind the scenes to end the story appropriately. But while many shows just go away (RIP Glow, Good Girls and many more), this series may actually live to finish its narrative another day. Or at...
TV SeriesEW.com

Manifest creator wants to give fans the ending they deserve despite show's cancellation

Manifest fans, Jeff Rake hears you and aches for your loss. And the series creator has now made it a mission to give you the closure you deserve. Rake tweeted Sunday to let fans know that he's trying to find a way to conclude the series, which wrapped its three-season run on NBC earlier this month. "Could take a week, a month a year. But we're not giving up," he wrote. "You deserve an end to the story. Keep the conversation alive. If it works out, it's because of YOU."
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Night Court Taps Kapil Talwalkar for NBC's Rauch/Larroquette Pilot

Original series star John Larroquette, The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch, and NBC's upcoming pilot for the sequel series to the popular NBC sitcom Night Court has found its court clerk. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star Kapil Talwalkar has been tapped as Neil. As the court's clerk, it's his job to keep things moving — a job that got a lot harder ever since a new idealist judge showed up. Talwalkarhas joins Larroquette, Rauch, Ana Villafañe (Younger), and Lacretta (Gotham) for the pilot. In the original series, the role of the court clerk was first played by Karen Austin during the first season. Charles Robinson's Macintosh "Mac" Robinson would join the courts for Seasons 2-9.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 2 Episode 3

Did Raelle prove she was a force to be reckoned with?. On Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 3, the tip brass at the facility wanted to learn more about her abilities. Meanwhile, Abigail struggled with her new role and it put her on the outs with those closest to her.

Comments / 1

Community Policy