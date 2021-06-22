Michael Coffie-Gerald Washington, James Martin-Vito Mielnicki Rematch - July 31, PBC on Fox

Michael Polite Coffie has landed one of the names on his wish list as he prepares for his biggest fight to date. BoxingScene.com has learned that Brooklyn’s Coffie will next face former heavyweight title challenger Gerald Washington, one of three recognizable names that he called out following his third-round knockout of Darmani Rock earlier this year. The bout will be featured on the July 31 edition of Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) on Fox, airing live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.