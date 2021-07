All right. At least something good is coming, even if not today. Though he’s not yet activated, Nico Hoerner (hamstring) is all done with his rehab assignment:. Hopefully Hoerner still feels good tomorrow and slides right back in at second base. What you don’t want is him feeling like he has to “save” the Cubs’ season, though. Just do what you were doing before the injury – working fantastic plate appearances, spraying line drives – and let the chips fall.