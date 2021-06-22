Marian H. Wojciechowski, 67, of New Britain, beloved husband of Marianna (Oleszkiewicz) Wojciechowski, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut with his family at his side. Marian was born in Zyrardow, Poland on Dec. 22, 1953 and was the son of the late Zygmunt and Marianna (Malec) Wojciechowski. Marian was educated in Poland and was employed there as a tractor assembler before coming to America. He retired from the TOMZ Corporation of Berlin as a factory worker after many years of service. After he retired, Marian could always be found working on many projects around the house, both inside and outside. He always was busy doing something. When he wasn’t busy, Marian loved to talk politics, which made him very spirited. He would also occasionally watch his beloved Polish National Football Team. But it was spending time with his family that he enjoyed the most.