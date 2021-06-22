Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Britain, CT

Marian H. Wojciechowski

New Britain Herald
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarian H. Wojciechowski, 67, of New Britain, beloved husband of Marianna (Oleszkiewicz) Wojciechowski, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut with his family at his side. Marian was born in Zyrardow, Poland on Dec. 22, 1953 and was the son of the late Zygmunt and Marianna (Malec) Wojciechowski. Marian was educated in Poland and was employed there as a tractor assembler before coming to America. He retired from the TOMZ Corporation of Berlin as a factory worker after many years of service. After he retired, Marian could always be found working on many projects around the house, both inside and outside. He always was busy doing something. When he wasn’t busy, Marian loved to talk politics, which made him very spirited. He would also occasionally watch his beloved Polish National Football Team. But it was spending time with his family that he enjoyed the most.

www.newbritainherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Britain, CT
Obituaries
City
Berlin, CT
City
Canton, CT
City
Southington, CT
Connecticut State
Connecticut Obituaries
State
Connecticut State
City
New Britain, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#The Tomz Corporation#Polish#Christian#Holy Cross Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSNBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by former President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official.
Posted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Haiti requests U.S., U.N. forces after president's assassination

BOGOTA/PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 9 (Reuters) - Haiti has requested U.S. and U.N. security forces to help it protect key infrastructure like the airport and ports after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by foreign mercenaries, a government minister said on Friday. The assassination of Moise by a squad of gunmen in...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
Posted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy